That data is processed using cloud-based machine-learning algorithms and neural networks, ultimately determining a formula for the present user. A variety of ingredients are then mixed within the machine, resulting in a 30-ml (1-oz) jar of custom face cream being dispensed within seven minutes. The cost of one jar is €40 (about US$45), and users are advised to check back to the kiosk once every six weeks, to see if a new formulation may be necessary due to changes in their skin.