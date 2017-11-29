Twin slide-outs give Vintage Retreat tiny house extra legroomView gallery - 18 images
Tiny houses are, by definition, not the most spacious of dwellings, but there are ways to carve out some extra room to move. For Shari Snyder and her carpenter husband Todd, that meant fitting out their first towable home with a pair of slide-outs to expand the living space and master bedroom. Although, to be fair, the 40-ft (12-m) Vintage Retreat tiny house would be larger than most on its own anyway.
"I gave my husband a 'must have' list to build our tiny house and it included two slide outs so I wouldn't feel claustrophobic, as it is our full-time dwelling along with our 12-year-old son," Snyder tells New Atlas. "Since we wanted to be able to travel and haul it with our Ford F-350, the only way to create that open feel was with slide outs."
All in all, the Vintage Retreat offers 384 sq ft (35.7 sq m) of floorspace, in addition to a 70-sq ft (6.5-sq m) loft bedroom and two fold-down decks to take in the surroundings. One of the slide-outs juts out to expand the living space and the other extends from a private master bedroom that contains a Murphy queen bed and fold-out desk. The loft above also sports a queen bed to bring the Vintage Retreat's sleeping capacity to a comfortable four.
The interior is quite sophisticated, with shiplap and barn wood walls, two french doors, vintage stain glass windows, a movable island bench made from cherry, butcher block and antique vanity in the bathroom. Also in the bathroom is full-size jetted tub, with a full-size washer-dryer combo stacked into the corner. The kitchen comes with a 30-inch (76-cm) refrigerator and dishwasher, along with an electric cooktop and countertop convection oven.
Snyder's company, Hill Country Tiny Houses, offers the Vintage Retreat for a price of US$98,000, with orders taking six to eight weeks to fulfill. That price includes the custom-built 40-ft 12.2-m) steel trailer, slide-outs and all appliances mentioned above.