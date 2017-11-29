Tiny houses are, by definition, not the most spacious of dwellings, but there are ways to carve out some extra room to move. For Shari Snyder and her carpenter husband Todd, that meant fitting out their first towable home with a pair of slide-outs to expand the living space and master bedroom. Although, to be fair, the 40-ft (12-m) Vintage Retreat tiny house would be larger than most on its own anyway.