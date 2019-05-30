Currently, the robot consists of two hinge-joined sections that both have a lot of protruding wires. Down the line, however, plans call for its workings to be encased within a protective outer shell. It may then be field-tested at a cacao plantation in Costa Rica, where it would utilize existing cables that are used to transport the cacao. Those cables are also utilized as a sort of "highway" by real sloths, which the SlothBot could observe unobtrusively.