For regular one-to-one conversations, however, you may be wondering what Smark offers that the free Google Translate smartphone app doesn't. Well … we tried both the device and the app for translating back and forth between English and a few different languages (Dutch, French, Mandarin, Hungarian and German), and found that the two performed similarly both at voice recognition and translation. That said, one possible advantage to Smark is the fact that if you plan on having a lot of conversations, you won't have to worry about using up your phone's battery – one USB charge of Smark's battery is good for about three hours of use.