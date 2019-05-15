The Final Collector's Edition – called the #21 series – is meant to be a "contemporary work of art for the road," saluting the past and heralding in the future. The "21" encapsulates the 21 years of Smart, the limited run of 21 vehicles in this special edition, and the concept of looking forward to a future starting in 2021. The special Final Collector's Edition Smart cars will leave the factory this August before the assembly line begins retooling for its all-EV future.