Over the past couple of decades, the Smart brand has entered various little city car concepts into automotive shows. These have had varying themes, but all have been built off the idea of the Smart car and its tiny, tiny footprint. This year, an all-electric topless car is the concept.
Perhaps hoping to judge public reaction for possible production, Smart will be showcasing its roof-free Forease battery-electric concept at the Paris Motor Show starting October 4. The company says that this concept is a tribute to previous concepts shown in 2001 and 2011. Aiming to make the Smart car "cool" instead of "practical" (Smart's words), the Forease is a tiny roadster that should definitely be easy to park.
The Daimler/Mercedes-Benz brand Smart is not new to open-top concepts, with its Crossblade and Forspeed ideas having been showcased in the past. The brand, it appears, has a downright love of tiny cars with no tops. The Forease is really just another of those topless concepts ... even if Smart's marketing department does rehash terms like "unconventional" in the Forease's press release.
The Forease is aimed at urban driving, with its lower speeds and requirements of maneuverability. The car is based on the standard production EQ Fortwo Cabrio model, which provides the operating underpinnings for the new design. Smart plans to go all-electric globally in the near future, and the Forease shows that as well.
Using the EQ Fortwo Cabrio, we can make a guess as to the specifications for the Forease. The Fortwo Cabrio has a 60 kW (80 hp) maximum power output (41 kW/55 hp continuous) and accelerates from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 11.5 seconds. Its range is up to 160 km (100 miles) per charge with its 17.6-kWh, 96-cell battery pack. The Fortwo Cabrio requires three to six hours to charge, depending on charging output.
The main takeaway from the Smart Forease concept is that it will be workable as a real-world car, unlike the previous roadster concepts from the brand. This sets it apart, somewhat.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
