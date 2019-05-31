SmartHalo 2 bike computer puts fitness info in a cyclist's field of viewView gallery - 8 images
There are more than a few ways for cyclists to find their way around without pulling out their smartphone these days, from audio devices that mount to your helmet to belts that buzz when a turn needs to be made. The SmartHalo was a particularly pretty solution that caught our eye back in 2015, and now its creators are back with a new and improved version that promises greater connectivity and puts fitness data right in the rider's line of vision.
The original SmartHalo was a neatly designed cycling accessory that didn't overcomplicate the problem of navigation, and that feature doesn't change with the second iteration. The SmartHalo 2 is also a circular, minimal device that mounts in the center of the handlebars and uses a ring of colored lights to provide turn-by-turn signals, guiding the rider to their destination once they've entered it in the smartphone app.
But this time around, its creators have added a 1.5-inch OLED display to the center, which can be used to display all kinds of information. This could be the rider's speed in real time or fitness metrics like distance, time and calories burned. Or it could be notifications from compatible apps like WhatsApp, Messenger or Slack.
This also means more detailed navigation info is available to the user, such as the distance to an upcoming turn or to the final destination, points of interest along the way, and weather alerts. These can be accessed by way of left or right swipe gestures, and the SmartHalo 2 can even tell you how much you've saved in C02 emissions by cycling to your destination that day.
Other upgrades include a 250-lumen front light and a brand new alarm system, that relies on an internal motion sensor so that if someone messes with your bike a 100-decibel alarm is triggered. For cyclists counting every ounce, the SmartHalo 2 is also said to be 30 percent lighter than its predecessor.
Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the SmartHalo 2 is available for early pledges of CA$134 (US$99), with shipping slated for December 2019 if everything goes to plan.
