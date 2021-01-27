Garmin debuts its stylish Lily smartwatch designed for women

Whereas previous smartwatches in its range have been chunky, outdoorsy affairs, Garmin's new Lily wearable has a much more stylish and feminine feel. Garmin says it's been designed by women for women, and that it looks to balance both fashion and fitness.

There are two models to talk about. The Lily Classic takes a more fashion-oriented approach, with a two-tone leather strap and a stainless steel bezel. The Lily Sport is, as the name suggests, more focused on fitness and exercise – it has a silicone strap and an aluminum bezel.

Both editions of the Lily smartwatch have case diameters of just 34 mm (1.3 inches), which is more compact than even the smallest 40-mm (1.6-in) Apple Watch. Everything from the t-bar lugs, to the patterned lens that's visible when the screen isn't on, has been designed to appeal to a female audience.

Besides the small size and the chic aesthetic, the Garmin Lily comes with all the usual smartwatch and activity-tracking features. The device can monitor heart rate, stress, energy levels, hydration and SpO2 (blood oxygen) levels, and has women's health features including menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking as well.

The Lily is able to keep track of steps, calories and intense exercise, and has specific modes for activities such as yoga, Pilates, cardio and treadmill work. Phone notifications can pop up on your wrist too, so it really has everything you would expect from a smartwatch maker of Garmin's pedigree.

As usual for Garmin smartwatches, everything on board the device – from alarms to watch faces – is handled by Garmin's own bespoke software, while all of the collected user data is synced back to the Garmin Connect app for Android or iOS.

There are six models to pick from in total in terms of colors and straps – three Classic models and three Sport models. The Classic will set you back US$249.99, while the Sport comes in at the slightly cheaper price point of $199.99.

Garmin has put together a behind-the-scenes promotional video showing how the Lily came about, and you can view it below.

BEHIND THE MAKING OF LILY: GARMIN’S SMALL, STYLISH SMARTWATCH

Product page: Garmin Lily