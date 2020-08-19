Nubia Watch brings a versatile wraparound screen to your wrist

If you want something different from the Apple and Fitbit norm in the wearables department, check out the Nubia Watch currently listed on Kickstarter. It comes with a huge curved 4.01-inch display on the front, and a host of useful features on the inside.

That bright AMOLED display is definitely the dominant feature here, with customizable watch faces available and plenty of screen real estate to scroll through your phone notifications (which can be set to appear on your wrist) or your fitness stats.

In fact, Nubia – previously best known for its phones – says it had identified tiny displays as one of the problems with existing wearables currently on the market. There's certainly no danger of you not being able to see the time or an incoming call with the Nubia Watch strapped to your wrist.

With a host of customizations – including a library of hundreds of widgets and numerous watch faces – Nubia says it's like getting a new watch every day, if you have the time to play around with the settings on the device on a daily basis.

Aside from the display, the Nubia Watch has a long list of features, but nothing that we haven't seen before. The wearable will track your daily activities, including multiple types of sport, as well as your heart rate and the quality of your sleep.

Army Green (left) and Midnight Black (right) are the two colors available Nubia

It'll buzz your wrist when you've been sitting still for too long, and it also comes with IP54 dust and water resistance, so you don't need to worry about being caught in the rain. The wearable is made from ceramic and stainless steel.

We should mention that this is Nubia's second attempt at a smartwatch after the Nubia Alpha that launched last year – a watch that even had a camera on board. The new Nubia Watch ditches the camera but looks more professional and polished overall.

There's a companion app for Android and iOS to go with the Nubia Watch, and according to Nubia, battery life can go all the way up to seven days in power-saving mode, though of course we can't verify that without having tried out the watch for ourselves.

The watch comes with the older Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chip, together with a 425-mAh battery. There's 1 GB of RAM on board, as well as 8 GB of storage for apps, the operating system, and any music tracks you want to sync over. Your color choices are Midnight Black and Army Green.

As always with Kickstarter, backing a campaign is no guarantee of getting any hardware, but the Nubia Watch has already smashed through its US$10,000 goal, and Nubia does at least have a track record in electronics manufacturing. You can currently pledge for the wearable for an early bird price of US$199 on Kickstarter, with the retail price expected to be double that. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in October.

Product page: Kickstarter