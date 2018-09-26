The site is powered by a solar panel with a peak output of 50 W which sees 4 to 6 hours of direct sunlight on a sunny day. This is connected to a repurposed 12-V lead-acid battery with a capacity of about 40 Wh. The server uses a maximum energy use of 60 Wh per day. On a good day, the system will generate 300 Wh of electrical energy, which is plenty. But on overcast winter days the energy haul could drop to 40 watt-hours a day. Low-tech Magazine thinks this is enough to see the site through only one or two days of bad weather. A second battery may be added if needed.