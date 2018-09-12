Back in 2010, a company called Sonitus Technologies introduced a novel hearing aid called the SoundBite. The system married a behind-the-ear microphone unit with a custom made clip for inside the mouth that sent tiny vibrations to the inner ear which were translated into sounds. The latest communication aid from the company has attracted the attention of the US Department of Defense, which has awarded Sonitus a contract to develop a wireless two-way comms system that clips to a user's back teeth.