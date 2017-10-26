If you're in the market for a smart speaker, there are lots and lots of decent choices, including the Echo from Amazon, Google's Home and Apple's HomePod , and the Sonos One . But if you want a little more from your voice-activated living room pal, and your bank account is pretty healthy, there are devices that go that extra mile – like the Keecker home entertainment robot. Now Sony Mobile has announced a Japan-only launch for its family entertainment and comms hub, the Xperia Hello! communications robot.

The Hello! is the commercial realization of the Agent concept seen early last year, and is pitched at being much more than mere a smart speaker – Sony wants users to think of it as a member of the family. As well as voice activation, recognition and control, Hello! features four sensors in the lower part of its body to detect the approach of users from up to 3 meters (10 ft) away, and a 13.2 MP camera with an Exmor RS CMOS sensor to the top checks the face against a registered family member database.

