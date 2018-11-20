With the WH-1000MX3 headphones Sony has managed to improve their already impressive predecessor. With super soft faux leather on all the bits that touch your head, they're comfortable enough to wear for long periods, if you're on a long-haul flight, for example. But for those trips and others, it's the noise cancelling capabilities that really sell these headphones, setting a new bar for other headphone manufacturers to strive for. But it's not just the sounds of silence where they excel: the Sounds of Silence by Simon & Garfunkel – or anything else, for that matter – sounds great on these headphones as well. If you're a regular air traveler or want to turn down the other passengers on public transport, then the WH-1000MX3 headphones make an ideal traveling companion.