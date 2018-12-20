So far, we've seen sound tweezers used for an array of nifty but hardly practical applications, from home gadgets that levitate small water droplets to sonic tractor beams and even rudimentary levitating displays. The technology, however, could really come into its own when applied to surgical applications. In this area, it holds many crucial advantages over its optical counterpart: most importantly, it can easily operate through opaque materials (such as human organs) and it runs on much lower power, meaning there is little risk of damaging delicate living tissue.