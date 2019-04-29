However, human progress has also made us aware of other natural threats that are highly improbable, but carry such a high risk factor that they cannot be ignored. Case in point is the danger of rogue asteroid impacts. These are very unlikely, with the chances of even a smaller one hitting the Earth set at once a century (and even then, most likely to land in an unpopulated area), but such strikes in the past may have already caused such global events as the extinction of the dinosaurs.