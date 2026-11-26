The FCC has broken new ground, granting SpaceX the first US authorization to launch up to one million satellites as part of the company's Starmind plan to establish orbital data centers that sidestep the physical and regulatory limitations of terrestrial facilities.

Modern data centers are the backbone of the world's digital infrastructure, the foundation on which AI, software, communications, commerce, scientific computing, and almost everything we do online depends. They are also central to future computing advances, tomorrow's economy, and even international relations as well.

So it's small wonder they sit at the epicenter of economic, social, political, and diplomatic ruckuses, disrupting industries on a scale not seen since Gutenberg rolled out his printing press.

Much of this friction stems from the technical and regulatory bottlenecks of building and operating terrestrial facilities. Data centers require continuous, reliable power on a gigawatt scale. Meeting that demand requires not only the power plants to generate the electricity, but also an upgraded grid – right down to the cables and substations – to deliver it. That requires a lot of planning and engineering.

Starmind data modules SpaceX

It also means developers can't simply plop a data center down anywhere. Facilities must be sited where massive power and water supplies are available, as conventional air cooling is no longer sufficient for modern AI chips. Even when utilities are secured, projects face strict regulations, environmental impact studies, land-use permits, and all manner of local or ideological opposition that can grind construction to a halt.

SpaceX's strategy is to bypass these terrestrial hurdles by placing compute capacity in orbit, at altitudes between 310 and 622 miles (500 to 1,002 km), using up to one million satellites linked back to Earth via the Starlink network.

Each satellite, spanning 230 to 246 feet (70 to 75 m) when deployed, houses a central rack of radiation-hardened compute modules flanked by two sets of panels. A smaller 1,184-square-foot (110 m²) array circulates liquid through double-sided radiators angled edge-on to the Sun to vent heat into deep space. A larger solar array generates up to 250 kW of peak electrical power.

Starmind uses radiator and solar power arrays SpaceX

Because the satellites will operate in both 30-degree inclinations and near-polar, sun-synchronous orbits, much of the constellation can harvest near-continuous sunlight while radiating heat away. A modular design also allows SpaceX to upgrade hardware quickly as chip technology evolves.

By putting data centers in orbit, Starmind aims to solve terrestrial infrastructure bottlenecks while avoiding local zoning and permitting battles. In a way, it takes moving the factory out of town to avoid the zoning ordinances to a whole new level.

The FCC's conditional authorization sets out Starmind's orbital parameters, backup radio frequencies, orbital debris requirements, and deployment milestones through 2040. Under the terms of the license, SpaceX must deploy and operate its first Starmind satellite by November 25, 2033, or forfeit the authorization.

Source: FCC