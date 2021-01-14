© 2021 New Atlas
Space

Blue Origin's New Shepard completes 14th flight, with improved capsule

By David Szondy
January 14, 2021
Blue Origin's New Shepard comp...
NS-14 lifting off
NS-14 lifting off
View 1 Image
NS-14 lifting off
1/1
NS-14 lifting off

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket has successfully completed its 14th flight. On January 14, 2021, at 11:20 am CST (17:20 GMT), mission NS-14 lifted off from Launch Site One in West Texas on a suborbital trajectory, with an improved crew capsule containing a dummy astronaut named Anakin Skywalker.

This Thursday's flight came after a hold at T Minus 12 minutes, as ground teams worked to synchronize their activities. The rocket then lifted off autonomously without any major problems. During the 10-minute and 10-second mission, the booster reached an altitude of 347,211 feet (105 km) above ground level and 350,858 ft (106 km) above sea level, with a maximum velocity of 2,242 mph (3,609 km/h).

When the crew capsule was released, inertia carried it to an altitude of 347,568 ft (105 km) above ground or 351,215 ft (107 km) above sea level. After separation, the rocket fell back into the Earth's atmosphere and returned for a powered landing at the launch site using aerodynamic and thruster guidance. The crew capsule soft-landed a few minutes later in the desert, after descending by parachute.

The main objectives of NS-14 were to continue testing of the New Shepard booster and its BE-3PM liquid hydrogen/liquid oxygen engine, as well as the improved crew capsule. The latter now has speakers in the cabin and a microphone with a push-to-talk button on each of the six seats, that allows each passenger to speak directly to mission control.

There is also a crew alert system to keep the passengers updated with safety messages, along with cushioned wall linings and sound suppression to cut down noise and vibration; an improved environmental system for scrubbing carbon dioxide from the air; plus temperature and humidity regulators for comfort, and to prevent the windows from fogging up.

The company says that the capsule also carried a payload of 50,000 postcards from Blue Origin’s nonprofit Club for the Future.

The video below recaps NS-14.

NS-14

Source: Blue Origin

Tags

SpaceBlue OriginNew ShepardSpacecraft
David Szondy
David Szondy is a freelance journalist, playwright, and general scribbler based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of a number of websites, four award-winning plays, a novel that has thankfully vanished from history, reviews, scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law, and has worked as a feature writer for several international magazines. He has been a New Atlas contributor since 2011.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More