Energia and Space Adventures plan first tourist space walk

RSC Energia and Space Adventures, Inc plan to fly two tourists to the Russian section of the International Space Station in 2023, with one of them embarking on a space walk with a cosmonaut during the short visit.

The announcement comes less than a month after SpaceX's Crew Dragon made history as the first privately built spacecraft to carry astronaut's to the International Space Station (ISS), and follows hot on the heels of Virgin Galactic signing a deal with NASA for private passenger trips to the orbiting laboratory.

Candidates for the brief mission in 2023 will have to complete specialized training before being transported to the ISS aboard a Soyuz MS spacecraft. One of the two passengers, who will have undergone additional simulation training, will then become the first private citizen to suit up and head outside for a space walk in the company of an experienced Russian cosmonaut.

S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation Energia and the Roscosmos space agency have previously worked with Space Adventures to shuttle tourists to the ISS on eight occasions between 2001 and 2009, but the upcoming space walk will add an exciting extra dimension to the adventure.

"A private citizen completing a spacewalk would be another huge step forward in private spaceflight," said Chairman and CEO of Space Adventures, Eric Anderson. "We appreciate the chance to celebrate two decades of orbital space tourism with our Russian partners by opening up another first-ever experience. We applaud our colleagues at Energia for working with us to create amazing new adventures in space."

Sources: Energia, Space Adventures, Inc