Haven Demo lays the groundwork for first private space station

By David Szondy
November 08, 2025
It may look like an ordinary satellite, but the recently launched Haven Demo is a major step toward the first commercial space station. Built by Vast, the 1,100-lb (500-kg) uncrewed spacecraft will test core systems of the planned Haven-1 outpost.

Launched on November 1, 2025 atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, Haven Demo was one of 18 shared payloads for a variety of customers that formed the Bandwagon-4 mission. The satellite is scheduled to remain in orbit for six months during which it will carry out a series of tests to reduce the risk of failure when Haven-1 is put into orbit in May of next year.

True, the Haven Demo doesn't look like any sort of space habitat. There's no balloon-like module for astronauts to hang out in, but it does have propulsion systems, flight computers, navigation and guidance systems, communication units, and power systems similar to those that will be used on Haven-1. The Haven Demo will not only validate these systems in orbit, but it will also test the ground network and mission operations infrastructure back on Earth.

The demo will also look at emergency procedures, including those involving the Power Distribution Unit (PDU), which controls power from the solar array and battery packs. In addition to normal operation, the mission will see how the PDU handles a multiple-fault situation.

At last report, Haven Demo has deployed its solar panels and is functioning normally. When it completes its mission, the spacecraft will be disposed of by a controlled reentry into the Earth's atmosphere, where it will burn up over the South Pacific region.

If all goes well, Haven Demo will be followed by Haven-1, which will also launch using a Falcon 9 rocket. This will go into a 264-mile (425-km) orbit and the single module will be inflated and the solar array deployed by ground control. This will be followed by a 45-day commissioning period.

When Haven-1 is fully operational, a crew of four private astronauts will dock with the station using a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. This initial visit will last about 30 days before they return to Earth.

Source: Vast

