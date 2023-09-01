© 2023 New Atlas
Space

NASA orbiter finds crash site of Russia's Luna 25 Moon lander

By David Szondy
August 31, 2023
NASA orbiter finds crash site of Russia's Luna 25 Moon lander
Crash site of Luna 25
Crash site of Luna 25
View 3 Images
Animation showing the lunar surface before and after the Luna 25 impact
1/3
Animation showing the lunar surface before and after the Luna 25 impact
Arrow pointing to the crash site
2/3
Arrow pointing to the crash site
Crash site of Luna 25
3/3
Crash site of Luna 25
View gallery - 3 images

The fate of Russia's failed Luna 25 Moon landing mission has been confirmed after NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) found a new impact crater at the estimated position of the lander's crash shortly before its attempted landing.

On August 19, 2023, Russia's hopes of success for its first Moon mission in 47 years were dashed when a maneuver to place the lander into a pre-landing orbit went disastrously wrong. A thruster burn meant to last only 84 seconds went on for 127, sending it on a collision course with the lunar surface. The Russian space agency Roscosmos lost radio contact with Luna 25 47 minutes after the thruster burn began and attempts to reacquire the spacecraft failed, strongly indicating that the lander had been destroyed.

Animation showing the lunar surface before and after the Luna 25 impact
Animation showing the lunar surface before and after the Luna 25 impact

According to NASA, on August 21 Roscosmos published its estimate of where the lander went down, and on August 22 NASA commanded the LRO to turn on its LRO Camera (LROC) to investigate as its orbit took it over the crash site. Beginning on August 24 at 2:15 pm EDT (18:15 GMT) and ending four hours later at 6:12 pm EDT (22:12 GMT), the spacecraft captured a series of images that were compared to earlier ones taken before the crash.

Looking at an image taken in June 2022, the LRO Operations team found that the latest LRO images showed a fresh crater near the predicted Russian estimate. Located at 57.865 °S and 61.360 °E on the southwest rim of Pontécoulant G crater close to the lunar south polar region, the new crater is 10 m (33 ft) in diameter and a negative height of 360 m (1,181 ft) below the lunar elevation standard and 400 km (250 miles) from the planned landing area.

Source: NASA

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

SpaceRoscosmosNASAMoonLunar LanderLunar Reconnaissance Orbiter
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!