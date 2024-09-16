© 2024 New Atlas
Space

Watch: Polaris Dawn splashes down after historic spacewalk mission

By David Szondy
September 15, 2024
Watch: Polaris Dawn splashes down after historic spacewalk mission
Polaris Dawn splashing down
Polaris Dawn splashing down
View 7 Images
Polaris Dawn splashing down
1/7
Polaris Dawn splashing down
The recovery vessel with its helipad lit up
2/7
The recovery vessel with its helipad lit up
The recovery vessel approaching the capsule
3/7
The recovery vessel approaching the capsule
Resilience being winched aboard the recovery vessel
4/7
Resilience being winched aboard the recovery vessel
Resilience being recovered
5/7
Resilience being recovered
The Polaris Dawn crew exiting their spacecraft
6/7
The Polaris Dawn crew exiting their spacecraft
The Polaris Dawn crew reaches mainland Florida by helicopter
7/7
The Polaris Dawn crew reaches mainland Florida by helicopter
View gallery - 7 images

After five days in orbit, the Polaris Dawn mission, which conducted the world's first commercial spacewalk, has returned safely to Earth. At 3:36 am EDT, the Dragon capsule Resilience splashed down off the coast of the Dry Tortugas, Florida.

Today's splashdown with Mission Commander Jared Isaacman, Mission Pilot Scott Poteet, Mission Specialist Sarah Gillis, and Mission Specialist and Medical Officer Anna Menon aboard marks a major milestone in commercial spaceflight. Launched on September 10, 2024 from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop a falcon 9 rocket, Polaris Dawn is a privately chartered mission with a private crew flying on a privately owned and operated spacecraft.

It not only saw the first private spacewalk, where two astronauts exited the capsule, but it also traveled farther from the Earth than any crewed flight since Apollo 17 in 1972 and was the highest crewed orbital mission since Gemini 11 in 1966. Where the Gemini reached an altitude of 853 miles (1,373 km), Polaris Dawn had an apogee of 875 miles (1,408 km). During its initial orbit, it briefly traversed the Van Allen radiation belts, though too quickly to place the crew at risk.

Polaris Dawn was originally to fly in late 2022, but problems with special EVA space suits and with the communications system caused a series of delays. The schedule slipped further with the grounding of the Falcon 9 fleet in July of 2024 and then again in August due to prolonged weather problems in the splashdown recovery area.

The reentry of the Dragon capsule went off without incident and it was quickly recovered by divers shortly after splashdown.

Source: SpaceX

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

SpaceSpacewalkSpace TourismSpaceXDragon
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!