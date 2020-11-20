© 2020 New Atlas
Space

Rocket Lab nails its first ever booster recovery attempt

By Nick Lavars
November 19, 2020
Rocket Lab nails its first eve...
Rocket Lab's Electron booster on the way back to Earth
Rocket Lab's Electron booster on the way back to Earth
View 2 Images
Rocket Lab's Electron booster on the way back to Earth
1/2
Rocket Lab's Electron booster on the way back to Earth
Rocket Lab's Electron booster on the pad ahead of today's Return to Sender mission
2/2
Rocket Lab's Electron booster on the pad ahead of today's Return to Sender mission

Startup Rocket Lab has joined SpaceX and Blue Origin in the world of rocket recovery, today bringing its Electron booster back down to Earth for the first time ever. The company’s recovery of the Electron’s first stage during its landmark “Return to Sender” mission will act as a springboard for even more ambitious recovery techniques in the coming years.

We first caught wind of Rocket Lab’s recovery ambitions last year, when the company began to share details around how it could retrieve the Electron’s first stage after it deposits small satellites into orbit. Much like SpaceX, the company hopes to recover and reuse its rockets rather than let them burn up in the atmosphere or crash into the ocean, though it does differ a little in its approach.

Rocket Lab's Electron booster on the pad ahead of today's Return to Sender mission
Rocket Lab's Electron booster on the pad ahead of today's Return to Sender mission

Its first steps involve using control systems to re-orient the rocket after the payloads are deployed, before a small drogue parachute slows its descent and then a large parachute applies the brakes further as it nears the ocean. Following a safe splashdown, a recovery vessel then comes along to collect it from the water. And in today’s Return to Sender mission, which delivered 30 small satellites to orbit, things went exactly to script.

A key objective of the mission, even if the first stage was lost along the way, was to gather data on the performance of the drogue and parachute system. This information will be useful as the company moves ahead with its recovery program, which involves plans of capturing the Electron booster in mid-air with a helicopter, something it was able to successfully demonstrate using a dummy first stage earlier in the year.

You can watch a full replay of today’s mission below.

Rocket Lab 'Return To Sender' Launch

Source: Rocket Lab (Twitter)

Tags

SpaceRocket LabRocket landing
Nick Lavars
Nick Lavars
Nick has been writing and editing at New Atlas for over six years, where he has covered everything from distant space probes to self-driving cars to oddball animal science. He previously spent time at The Conversation, Mashable and The Santiago Times, earning a Masters degree in communications from Melbourne’s RMIT University along the way.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More