© 2020 New Atlas
Space

Balloon-tethered capsule could lift passengers to the edge of space

By Ben Coxworth
June 23, 2020
Balloon-tethered capsule could...
The Spaceship Neptune capsule, pictured here cruising 100,000 feet (30,480 m) above Earth
The Spaceship Neptune capsule, pictured here cruising 100,000 feet (30,480 m) above Earth
View 5 Images
Up to eight passengers (plus a pilot) would start by boarding the company's Spaceship Neptune pressurized capsule
1/5
Up to eight passengers (plus a pilot) would start by boarding the company's Spaceship Neptune pressurized capsule
Flights would initially lift off from the NASA’s Kennedy Space Center
2/5
Flights would initially lift off from the NASA’s Kennedy Space Center
The flights would last six hours
3/5
The flights would last six hours
Spaceship Neptune flights should initially be about half the price of existing sub-orbital flights, which cost around $125,000 per passenger
4/5
Spaceship Neptune flights should initially be about half the price of existing sub-orbital flights, which cost around $125,000 per passenger
The Spaceship Neptune capsule, pictured here cruising 100,000 feet (30,480 m) above Earth
5/5
The Spaceship Neptune capsule, pictured here cruising 100,000 feet (30,480 m) above Earth
View gallery - 5 images

In recent years, people have used balloons to carry items ranging from teddy bears to chicken sandwiches to the edge of outer space. Now, Cape Canaveral, Florida-based startup Space Perspective has announced its plans to do the same thing with paying human passengers.

When and if the service is up and running, up to eight passengers (plus a pilot) would start by boarding the company's Spaceship Neptune pressurized capsule, before sunrise. They would do so at the Shuttle Landing Facility, located at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, although additional launch sites may be added in places like Hawaii and Alaska.

Over the following two hours, an attached "football stadium-length" balloon would lift the Neptune up to an altitude of 100,000 feet (30,480 m) – this is above 99 percent of Earth's atmosphere, where the curvature of the planet and the blackness of outer space are clearly visible.

The capsule would proceed to cruise at this height for two more hours, before taking another two to descent back down again. Both it and the balloon would end the six-hour flight by splashing down in the ocean, where a ship would pick them and the passengers up. And yes, the Neptune would have a bathroom – along with a refreshments bar.

Flights would initially lift off from the NASA’s Kennedy Space Center
Flights would initially lift off from the NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

According to Space Perspective, the launches would be regulated by the FAA Office of Commercial Spaceflight. Along with paying passengers, the flights could also include research-related payloads. In fact, that's what will be aboard the first un-crewed test flight, scheduled to take place in early 2021.

Interested parties can reserve a seat now via the Source link below. A representative tells us that pricing should be announced within a year, and that it should initially be about half the price of existing sub-orbital flights, which cost around US$125,000 per passenger.

"Following the return of human spaceflight from US soil just a few weeks ago, people have never been more excited about space travel," says company founder Taber MacCallum, who previously worked as Chief Technology Officer on the StratEx program. "Few endeavors are more meaningful than enabling people to experience the inspiring perspective of our home planet in space for the betterment of all, and that’s what we are accomplishing."

Source: Space Perspective

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

SpaceBalloonSpace Tourism
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More