© 2021 New Atlas
Space

SpaceX's first all-private crewed space mission lifts off

By David Szondy
September 15, 2021
SpaceX's first all-private cre...
Inspiration4 lifting off
Inspiration4 lifting off
View 10 Images
Inspiration4 on the launch pad
1/10
Inspiration4 on the launch pad
The Reliance Crew Dragon atop the Falcon 9
2/10
The Reliance Crew Dragon atop the Falcon 9
Mission Specialist Chris Sembroski
3/10
Mission Specialist Chris Sembroski
Medical Officer Hayley Arceneaux
4/10
Medical Officer Hayley Arceneaux
Mission Commander Jared Isaacman
5/10
Mission Commander Jared Isaacman
Mission Pilot Dr. Sian Proctor
6/10
Mission Pilot Dr. Sian Proctor
Inspiration4 altituyde infographic
7/10
Inspiration4 altitude infographic
The Inspiration4 crew
8/10
The Inspiration4 crew
Inspiration4 lifting off
9/10
Inspiration4 lifting off
Inspiration4 launch profile
10/10
Inspiration4 launch profile
View gallery - 10 images

The first all-private space mission has lifted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. With a crew of four inside a Dragon Crew capsule, the Inspiration4 mission launched today at 8:03 pm EDT on a three-day flight to raise funds for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Today's launch went off without a major delay under a clear night sky at the start of a five-hour launch window. The first stage of the Falcon 9 shut down at the two-minute-and-37-second mark with the second stage separating and firing three seconds later. As the first stage carried out a re-entry burn for a powered landing on a recovery barge in the Atlantic Ocean, the second stage burned for six minutes and 10 seconds. Then, 12 minutes and nine seconds into the flight, the Dragon capsule Reliance separated from the second stage.

The spacecraft is currently carrying out a series of orbital maneuvers that will bring it to an altitude of 575 km (357 miles). This will be the ninth highest altitude reached by a crewed mission and the highest since the STS-61 Space Shuttle mission in 1993 to service the Hubble Space Telescope.

The Inspiration4 crew
The Inspiration4 crew

Aboard the Reliance are Mission Commander Jared Isaacman, who is the founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments and contractor for Inspiration4. With him are Medical Officer Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and pediatric cancer survivor; Mission Specialist Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer; and Mission Pilot Dr. Sian Proctor, a geoscientist, entrepreneur, and trained pilot. All are making their first spaceflight.

Because the Dragon capsule will not be visiting the International Space Station (ISS), the docking adapter has been replaced with a single-piece glass cupola on the nose that will provide the astronauts with a 360-degree view of space and Earth. This is the largest single-piece window to ever fly in space.

The Inspiration4 mission differs from any previous crewed mission because it is the first conducted entirely as a private venture. Though private citizens have flown into space for decades, this is the first where an all-private crew has flown on a privately built, owned, and operated spacecraft instead of a state-owned craft with government astronauts.

The video below is the live feed of the mission launch.

Inspiration4 Launch

Source: SpaceX

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

SpaceSpaceXCrew DragonSpace TourismLaunch
No comments
David Szondy
David Szondy is a freelance journalist, playwright, and general scribbler based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of a number of websites, four award-winning plays, a novel that has thankfully vanished from history, reviews, scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law, and has worked as a feature writer for several international magazines. He has been a New Atlas contributor since 2011.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!