How to watch Thursday's Starship launch

Want to see if SpaceX's Starship steps up or blows up on its third orbital launch attempt? New Atlas gives you the lowdown on how to tune in and watch the action live as it happens tomorrow beginning at 8:00am EDT.

SpaceX is hoping that third time will be a charm as the company makes another attempt to put the largest, most powerful rocket ever built into orbit. So far, two launches have resulted in the loss of both vehicles. And there's a real air of suspense about the third attempt, because SpaceX engineers have a tendency to test their rockets to the point of destruction.

If all goes as planned, the test flight will begin some time during the 110-minute launch window when the 400-ft (122-m) rocket leaves the pad at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica, Texas. The first stage is scheduled to splash down somewhere in the Indian Ocean and Starship will end up in the Pacific Ocean somewhere south of the Hawaiian Islands.

During the flight, SpaceX will test propellant transfers, open and close Starship's payload door, and attempt to relight a Raptor engine in space for a controlled reentry. However, neither stage will make a controlled landing and will be lost.

nasaspaceflight

To watch the flight, you can go to SpaceX's website. If you can't wait, there's also a NASASpaceflight feed covering the hours of the countdown live.

For a bit of background, see this video from SpaceX on the preparations for Starship 3.

Starship Background

Source: SpaceX