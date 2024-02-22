© 2024 New Atlas
How to watch the US Moon landing live

By David Szondy
February 21, 2024
The Earth as seen from IM-1

Want to watch as the US has another go on Thursday at the first private Moon landing? NASA and Intuitive Machines have teamed up with a live feed as the robotic lander Odysseus is scheduled to touch down near the lunar south pole at 5.30pm EST.

NASA will begin its live coverage of the event from 4pm EST.

For more than 60 years, part of the excitement of space missions has been followed along with live broadcasts as crewed and uncrewed spacecraft carried out dramatic missions. In this case, it's the second attempt by the US to set down a privately owned and operated lander after the unfortunate end of the Peregrine lander, which burned up in the Earth's atmosphere after a critical launch of propellant.

Follow the landing of 'Odie' via the video link below, or visit Intuitive Machines.

IM-1 Watching

You can also catch the spacecraft coming in to land across NASA's media platforms, including the Official Stream of NASA TV (YouTube).

NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV

Source: NASA

