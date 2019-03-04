The capsule will remain in place for a total of five days before gearing up for its next challenge, a return to Earth. This equally vital testing phase will see Crew Dragon zip through the Earth's atmosphere before deploying a set of four parachutes designed to bring it down gently onto the surface of the Atlantic Ocean. Using a brand new purpose-built recovery vessel, SpaceX is then required to get the spacecraft out of the water within one hour of splashdown.