It then successfully came down to land on SpaceX's droneship in the Pacific Ocean a few minutes later, while a vessel named Mr Steven fitted out with a huge net tried to position itself to catch the rocket's fairing. This is another avenue of rocket reusability being pursued by SpaceX – recovering the robust US$6 million nosecones that protect payloads en route to space. This remains a work in progress, but with parafoils attached that slow their descent, all is not lost.