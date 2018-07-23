Virgin Hyperloop One managed to hit 387 km/h (240 mph) at a private test track in December last year, which was a speed record at the time. Although the WARR Hyperloop team has outstripped them for now, its prototype pod is just 30 cm high and two meters long (11 x 80 inches), far smaller than Virgin's full-size pod and unlikely to be of practical use in its current form. So it is a bit of an apples and oranges-type scenario.