Presently, researchers must filter large quantities of water in order to find the diluted "environmental DNA" (or eDNA) that animals expel as they slough off skin or defecate. According to Stefano Mariani – a marine ecologist at Britain's University of Salford – doing so is a lot of work, plus the results may be skewed by contamination from off-site DNA present in the filtration equipment. Additionally, DNA in stored water samples may degrade before those samples are processed.