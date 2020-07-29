ACESO delivers 360-degree, contact-free disinfection of household items

In recent years, there have been a number of studies highlighting how smartphones can be a breeding ground for bacteria, with one from the University of Arizona finding phones can carry 10 times more of the microscopic nasties than a toilet seat. Now think about how many times you handle your phone each and every day. And how about your keys, wallet, earbuds or TV remote control? Now ask yourself how often you clean such items? ACESO is a stylish UV sanitization device that makes it easy to regularly clean these often-handled items.

ACESO cleans items without leaving any messy chemical residue by using UV-C light to kill germs on surfaces. Just about any item that can be left in direct sunlight for a while will be safe to to put in ACESO, with the device boasting a compartment large enough to disinfect multiple items at the same time. From small kids' toys and toothbrushes to razor blades and headphones, ACESO can be used sanitize a multitude of household items.

ACESO's innovative form factor allows it to be placed on a bench or attached to a wall

Because UV-C light can be harmful to the skin and eyes, ACESO has been specially designed with UV protection coating and radiation shielding to prevent any UV leakage. When items are placed in the device, the compartment is sealed tight by a lid that is locked before the UV disinfection process begins. To prevent cross-contamination, the lid is closed with a wave of a hand – no buttons to press or dials to turn.

ACESO features a specially designed reflective internal compartment that provides 360-degree coverage, along with other patent pending mechanisms that drastically reduce the number of blind spots to ensure disinfection of nooks and crannies that would be missed otherwise, even when multiple items are being cleaned at the same time. Then, once the cleaning is complete, the UV light is automatically turned off before the lock is released and the lid slides open so the items can be retrieved.

ACESO boasts UV protection coating and radiation shielding to prevent any UV leakage

With an innovative form factor that allows it to be placed on a flat surface or hung on a wall, ACESO is powered by a rechargeable battery that means it is fully portable and there are no ugly dangling power cords – so the unit will maintain a look as clean as the devices it sanitizes. Plus, it features universal dual voltage, which means it can be charged with a phone charger.

So with stylish good looks, versatility and contact-free operation, there are no excuses not to clean up your act and check out ACESO here.