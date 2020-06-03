AER smart hair dryer cuts the cord

From phones to headphones and even vacuum cleaners, in the last few decades we've seen a steady stream of technology embracing the freedom of going cordless. But one appliance has remained securely connected to mains power – the humble hair dryer. But that all changes with AER, a cordless hair dryer packing the latest battery technology that also features built-in artificial intelligence.

Eight years in the making, AER takes advantage of the latest lithium-silicon battery technology to provide medium heat at a high air speed whenever, wherever, with a run time of up to four hours depending on the heat setting. But the creators of AER have also designed it with flexibility in mind, so if the battery runs flat or you need to pump the heat up to high to get the job done faster, it can simply be plugged into mains power.

AER is a cordless hair dryer that lets you dry your hair anywhere

Although it might be the ability to pull out a hair dryer miles from the nearest electrical outlet that turns (and dries) heads, the brains built into AER are just as impressive. Drawing on data collected from 13 onboard sensors, AER's artificial intelligence system takes into account humidity and temperature, learns how you like to dry your hair, and automatically optimizes the heat and fan speed in milliseconds to minimize drying time for the current conditions.

But the smart features don't stop there. A companion smartphone app provides access to expert tips to keep your hair looking great, while continual connectivity via Bluetooth means AER will keep getting smarter, further refining your drying experience to match your preferences and making it easy to create heat and fan speed profiles for your hair. And as the only hair dryer with a DC ionizer, AER makes it possible to banish the frizz.

The AER cordless hair dryer frees you from the tyranny of electrical outlets

It's smart on the inside but also stylish on the outside, with a modern ergonomic design that makes AER easy to hold and maneuver, with cord or without. It weighs in at around 2 lb (0.9 kg), making it easy to throw in a bag and take with you, so you don't have to get about looking like a drowned rat after getting caught in the rain or after a quick dip.

AER features an LED light ring displaying the default indicators and comes with a salon-tested diffuser and narrow and wide concentrator attachments. It also includes a quick-charge base with built-in cable management to keep things neat and tidy while the battery is recharged – and to ensure it blends with your bathroom décor, the AER is available in hunter green or white, both with a rose gold trim, or basic black with a titanium trim.

Get your hands on the biggest development in hair drying technology in 100 years here.