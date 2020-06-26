Airtight, watertight, bulletproof MVB backpack also provides floatation

Waterproof backpacks are nothing new, having been around for more than 20 years, but the MVB takes things to another level. Not only is it waterproof, it's also airtight. In fact, it's so airtight it can be used as a floatation device on the water. Of course, the MVB is also super stylish and extremely flexible, with the ability to be configured four ways – as a backpack, a crossbody bag, a side bag, or a hand carry bag.

Developed by a Hong Kong-based company with nearly 30 years of experience making various travel products, the MVB is a backpack that keeps you and your items safe. Being waterproof makes it ideal for carrying valuable electronic items or documents if you get caught in the rain on the way to work, or even when traversing a river on a camping trip.

And if that river crossing proves a little more difficult than anticipated, the MVB can act as a floatation device to help keep you and your items from going under. This is thanks to a patent-pending double zipper design that combines strong airtight waterproof protection and zipper convenience. The outer zipper is strong and smooth for easy everyday use and increases the pressure-resistance of the airtight inner zipper.

The MVB is airtight and waterproof, allowing it to be inflated to act as a floatation device

The backpack is easily inflated by mouth or pump via the convenient one-way nozzle that won't let the air out until the yellow button inside the nozzle is depressed. In addition to keeping you and your belongings afloat, even when fully loaded, the MVB backpack can also serve as a cushion that you can carry with you wherever you go. The air-cushioning also serves as an extra layer of protection for your valuables, insulating them from bumps and blows.

And if that's not enough protection for you the MVB also comes in a Shield Edition that packs in 32 layers of Kevlar to provide NIJ IIIA level bulletproof protection.

Not only is the MVB feature-packed, it's also super stylish with its clean, minimalist design. And even though it might look like it's made from fashionable leather, it's in fact constructed from a biodegradable and recyclable thermoplastic polyurethane, or TPU. This material boasts the durability of canvas but with the comfort and feel of leather. It's soft to the touch yet scratch-resistant and able to withstand temperatures from -40 °F to 212 °F (-40 °C to 100 °C).

The MVB backpack is built tough

The MVB can also easily switch between different styles, with the quick-dry shoulder straps able to be rearranged to go from a to a crossbody or side bag, or completely removed for a handbag form factor.

With a capacity of 15 liters (3.9 gal) the MVB can carry up to 40 lb (18 kg). Measuring 12 x 3.5 x 17 inches (31 x 9.5 x 43 cm), the Standard Edition weighs 1 lb (0.45 kg), while the Shield Edition provides bullet-stopping power at just 2 lb (0.9 kg).

Its creators call the MVB the "world's most valuable backpack," and with so many features it's not hard to see why. Get your hands on one here.