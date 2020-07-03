AnyBackup offers backups and fast charging in a pocket-sized package

Be it photos, videos, documents, contacts or personal information, so much of our lives these days is stored as ones and zeroes, which is why backing up your data is more important than ever. AnyBackup is the smallest backup device on the market and makes backing up your phone, laptop or tablet quick, easy and secure.

Boasting USB-IF and MFi certification, AnyBackup works with Windows, MacOS, iOS and Android devices, with a companion app letting you manage your files, and view, share and cast them to a TV or wireless speaker via Chromecast or Bluetooth. The app also supports backing up of files from popular third party services such as Google Photo, Google Drive, Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr, Flickr and more.

AnyBackup supports PD 3.0 pass-through fast charging up to 100W

For mobile devices, it also supports PD 3.0 pass-through fast charging up to 100W, something that sets AnyBackup apart from other products on the market. This lets you back up your files while charging an iOS or Android device at the same time. Files can be transferred at up to 104 MB/s thanks to support for UHS-I.

AnyBackup can store up to 2 GB of data on MicroSD card via the built in MicroSD slot, or back data up to external hard drives via the USB-A port for essentially unlimited storage. Reversing the process to restore lost files or transfer data to another device is just as easy, and data can even be transferred between iOS and Android devices.

AnyBackup is the smallest backup device on the market, making it easy to take anywhere

All stored files are secure thanks to the use of AES encryption and an Apple Authentication Coprocessor 3.0 that handles Apple's strict rules for security and encryption. Face ID, fingerprint and pin codes provide an extra layer of protection on mobile devices.

Things are made super simple for users of iOS devices, which are automatically detected by AnyBackup, enabling the backup process to begin automatically when the device is plugged in – no opening of apps or other input required.

Despite costing less, AnyBackup boasts more features than others on the market

AnyBackup measures 44 x 34 x 12 mm (1.7 x 1.3 x 0.5 in), weighs 17 g (0.6 oz) and is built to handle drops, extreme temperatures and humidity, and comes in a hand travel case, meaning it's convenient to take anywhere. It's also a fraction of the price of competitor devices that can't boast half its features.

So say goodbye to cloud-based services with their stingy storage limits and monthly subscription fees and ensure the safety of your precious data here.