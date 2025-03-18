APOLLINO Unveils RFN® “WARRIOR” Series Electric Off-Road Motorcycles

Hangzhou, China – March 1, 2025 – The electric off-road motorcycle industry is on the brink of a revolution as APOLLINO, a global leading dirt bike manufacturer , introduces the RFN® “WARRIOR” Series—the world’s first comprehensive electric off-road lineup designed for riders of all ages and skill levels, from 2-year-old beginners to professional competitors. The RFN WARRIOR Series is set to redefine the off-road motorcycle market, delivering advanced technology, sustainability, and high-performance riding experiences for families, young riders, and professionals alike.

The series has already been put to the test by 2024 Australian 65cc MX Champion and six-time national titleholder Mason Ezergailis, who shared his high praise:

“These electric dirt bikes blew me away! The torque response is instant, the chassis is lightweight, and they feel incredibly stable on the track.”

Global Debut | RFN® WARRIOR Series – A Full-Range Electric Off-Road Lineup

The RFN® WARRIOR Series offers a comprehensive progression system for riders of all ages and expertise, marking a significant leap forward in electric off-road motorcycles:

RFN® Warrior Kids (Ages 2-6):

Models: SX-E150 / SX-E250 / SX-E350 / SX-E500

Designed for young beginners, these models feature low-speed motors and advanced safety controls, ensuring a secure and fun introduction to off-road riding.

RFN® Warrior Youth (Ages 4-8):

Models: SX-E2 / SX-E5

Built for young riders advancing their skills, these motorcycles offer enhanced power and competition-level suspension for a more technical riding experience.

RFN® Warrior (Ages 8-12 & Female Riders):

Models: SX-E8 / SX-E10

Featuring a lightweight chassis and intelligent power management, this segment provides improved handling for intermediate riders and female motorcyclists, ensuring confidence and accessibility.

RFN® Warrior Pro (12+ Professional Level):

Models: SX-E15/ SX-E15 PLUS

The flagship competition-grade model includes the latest axial flux motor with 560N·m peak torque, delivering performance comparable to large-displacement gas-powered motorcycles, excelling on sand, steep inclines, and extreme terrains.

Mason Ezergailis, a representative of Australia in the World Junior Motocross Championship, emphasized the Warrior Pro’s game-changing performance:“The acceleration and stability amazed me. It’s incredibly nimble on the track, and the instant power delivery is unmatched.”

Champion-Tested, Race-Proven Performance

As a professional rider with high standards, Mason Ezergailis highlighted three key advantages of the RFN® WARRIOR Series:

Exceptional Torque and Climbing Power:

"The Warrior Pro’s single-stage transmission + axial flux motor delivers exceptional power on sand and steep inclines, surpassing comparable gas-powered off-road motorcycles in torque output, faster take-off speeds, and superior climbing ability."

Agile Handling:

"The Warrior series delivers remarkable stability across different track conditions. The lightweight frame and optimized suspension geometry give younger riders the confidence to tackle technical sections with ease."

Silent, Sustainable, and Race-Ready:

"Many race tracks are starting to restrict gas bikes, while electric models are permitted in more locations. This is a game-changer for the future of off-road racing."

Driving Global Expansion: Apollino’s Vision for the Future

The RFN® WARRIOR Series launch represents not only a technological breakthrough but also a critical step in Apollino’s global growth strategy.

Cutting-Edge Technology:

The RFN WARRIOR Series features 560N·m torque, 385Wh/kg high-energy-density batteries, and a proprietary BMS intelligent management system, delivering exceptional range, stability, and precision handling.

Professional Racing Integration:

The series is entering global professional racing events, further advancing electric off-road culture and challenging traditional gas-powered models.

Global Distribution Network:

Already available in over 70 countries, the RFN WARRIOR Series is now open for pre-orders in North America and Europe, with plans to expand to additional markets in 2025.

Chanel Ying, Chairwoman of APOLLINO, shared her vision for the company’s future:“The next five years will be a critical growth period for the electric off-road motorcycle industry. Apollino is committed to global expansion, bringing the excitement of electric off-road riding to more people than ever before.”

About Apollino (Zhejiang Apollo Sports Technology Co., Ltd.)

APOLLINO is redefining the future of off-road riding for all ages. From a child’s first off-road bike experience to professional-level racing, the company offers a complete riding progression system that is safer, easier, and more exhilarating than ever.

Operating in over 70 countries, Apollino is the trusted choice for families, young riders, and extreme sports enthusiasts worldwide. By combining pioneering innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer experience, APOLLINO is transforming the off-road motorcycle industry.

Pre-orders for the RFN WARRIOR Series are now open globally!