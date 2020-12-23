100% merino wool Archer Pants combine comfort, style and durability

Merino sheep are famed for the incredibly fine wool they produce, which results in super comfortable garments that are soft against the skin, boast great temperature regulation, making them cool in summer and warm in winter, and which wick away sweat, preventing clamminess. These qualities have made merino wool popular in a variety of clothing, but the Archer Pant is the first performance pant made from this wonder natural fiber.

Designed for work, travel or play, these pants are stylish and durable enough for any occasion. They couple a slim, tailored fit that is suitable for the boardroom, with enough room around the thigh, knee and leg for maximum mobility and pajama-like comfort when out and about.

Thanks to Archer Apparel's use of its exclusive 100% ZQ certified New Zealand merino wool fabric, the pants feature a range of desirable properties almost too long to list – but here are some highlights.

Firstly, merino wool fibers are exceptional at moving sweat away from the skin to the surface of the fabric where it evaporates, keeping the wearer dry and comfortable. This ability to manage moisture means the Archer Pant is odor resistant, ensuring they'll stay smelling fresh after days or even weeks of constant use.

In hot weather the fabric is also highly breathable, allowing excess body heat and humidity to escape through the fiber. Conversely, in cold weather the fabric insulates and traps in body heat to help keep you warm.

The Archer Pant is available in your choice of six colors

Merino wool fibers also boast a natural protective outer layer that prevents the absorption of stains, but at the same time the wool fibers can soak up around 20% their weight in water before it leaks through to the other side, making the Archer Pant highly water-resistant and stain-resistant. Additionally, the wool fabric doesn't generate static like synthetic fibers, meaning it attracts less dust and lint.

The pants are machine washable and, thanks to the elastic properties of the merino fiber, they're also incredibly wrinkle resistant. This makes them an essential inclusion in any traveler's luggage.

Archer Apparel is also committed to sustainability when producing the Archer Pant. The merino wool is ethically sourced from ZQ-Certified farms in New Zealand before being transported to the world's only EMAS & B-Corp certified mill in Milan, Italy, for cleaning, sorting and coloring. Then it's on to Fall River, Massachusetts, where the pants are handcrafted by the master tailors of Hertling.

Do your wardrobe a favor by grabbing your own Archer Pant in a choice of six colors here.