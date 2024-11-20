AWOL Vision Laser Projector & Surround Sound System Redefine Home Theater

The world of home entertainment is about to change forever with the introduction of the AWOL Theater and ThunderBeat 4.2.2 surround sound system. Combining state-of-the-art visuals and unparalleled audio quality, this all-in-one system transforms any living room into a cinematic paradise. Whether you’re a movie buff, sports enthusiast or gamer, the AWOL Theater delivers an experience like no other.



AWOL Vision: Redefining Home Entertainment

Founded in 2020, AWOL Vision has rapidly become the No.1 UST RGB laser projector brand in the US. Known for its advanced RGB tri-color laser technology, AWOL Vision delivers richer, more accurate colors and ultra-short-throw designs that fit screens up to 150 inches in tight spaces.

AWOL Vision now invites you to experience the future of home entertainment with AWOL Theater – because your living room deserves the best.

Sitting mere inches from the screen, the AWOL Vision projector is the brightest 4K RGB laser projector in its class, delivering stunning cinematic visuals with breathtaking clarity, depth, and color accuracy – even in well-lit rooms. It also enables low-latency console gaming, and supports 3D content for incredible immersion. Key features include (LTV-3500 Pro):



Vibrant, crystal-clear 4K UHD visuals on screens up to 150 inches

3,500 peak lumens, 107% BT.2020 color gamut and 2,500:1 contrast

Support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for a truly extraordinary movie-watching experience

To complement this stellar performance, AWOL Vision offers three premium Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screens designed to adapt to any environment:

Cinematic+ Floor Rising Screen: Space-saving and seamless operation with 33% higher peak gain than competitors.

Cinematic Wall Mount Screen: The world’s largest seamless viewing area with 100x greater contrast than standard screens.

DayLight Screen: Perfect for bright living rooms, rejecting up to 85% of ambient light.

Whether you’re watching a blockbuster or the big game, these screens ensure picture-perfect visuals from any angle.



ThunderBeat: The Wireless Audio Revolution

A great picture is only half the story. The ThunderBeat 4.2.2 surround-sound system delivers audio to match the visual excellence of the AWOL Theater. Designed with Dolby Atmos and DTS support, it produces cinema-quality sound that immerses you in every scene.

Key features include:



480-W Ultra-High Audio Power: Room-filling, crystal-clear sound.

Dual 120-W Subwoofers: Deep, resonant bass you can feel.

All-Wireless Design: Say goodbye to messy cables.

What sets ThunderBeat apart is its integration with AWOL Vision’s CenterSync technology, which transforms the AWOL Theater's built-in sound system into a high-performance center channel speaker. This allows for a 5.2.2 surround-sound configuration, streamlining your setup while delivering pristine dialogue clarity and professional-level sound.

Whether for movie nights, gaming marathons, or streaming sports, the AWOL Theater and ThunderBeat system redefine what’s possible in home entertainment.



Exceptional Black Friday deals

Black Friday is almost upon us, and AWOL is celebrating with our biggest promotion of the year.

Bundles include the AWOL Theater projector with a 120-inch Floor Rising Screen for US$5,998 – that's a massive saving of US$3,000. Or you can replace the Floor Rising Screen with a 132-inch Wall-Mounted Screen for the same special price of US$5,998. Another bundle brings together the AWOL Theater projector, a 120-inch Floor Rising Screen, a 120-inch Station and a ThunderBeat system for just US$8,996 – slashing a staggering US$4,200 off the suggested retail price.

Don't miss out! These Black Friday deals and more are available on AWOL Vision's website until November 29. You can also check out our Amazon store for huge savings on standalone projectors.