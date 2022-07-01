BLUETTI EB200P is Coming to Australia with a Knockdown Price

BLUETTI EB200P will officially hit the shelves with a significant price cut from July 1 to July 20, making it great value among multiple solar generator options in the market.

In some ways the BLUETTI EB200P power station is similar to the AC200P, which is one of the most popular models in the BLUETTI store. The EB200P holds a capacity of 2,048 Wh for short-time backup power at home or in the wild, and a 2,200-W pure sine wave inverter enables you to run most electrical appliances, including fridges, televisions, satellite receivers, air conditioners (8,000 BTU), etc.

The built-in durable LiFePO4 battery pack can ensure impressive 3,500+ life cycles before reaching 80% capacity. Up to 15 outputs allow for multitasking charging without any fuss.

When it comes to charging rate, EB200P supports up to 900 W solar input. That is to say, it can be recharged to 100% SOC in 3-3.5 hours. What's more, it handles dual charging either with AC+Solar(1,300 W Max.) or dual AC (800 W in total) to halve its replenishing time.

High-performance Features:



2,048 Wh/2,200 W output

15 output ports

Flexible 4 charging methods

LCD smart touch screen

900 W solar+400 W AC recharge in 2-2.5 hrs

Dual AC adapter (400 W) fast recharge in 3-3.5 hrs

Eco-friendly, gas-free, quiet operation, and cost-effective

Besides the recently announced EB200P, we also recommend AC200P and AC200MAX for you to check out, please refer to the following chart for specification comparison.

Looking for an affordable solar generator that still packs in enough power to get you by? The portable EB200P, which is expected to be the top dog in the range, has you covered.

A time-limited steep price cut to A$2,399 will be available from July 1 to July 20. Take advantage to snap it up before it’s too late.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/.