BLUETTI Launches AC2A, AC70, AC200L Portable Power Stations in Australia

Mark your calendar for December 15th, as BLUETTI, a renowned name in the portable power station realm, is set to unveil three innovative models: the AC2A, AC70, and AC200L. These powerhouses are sort of refreshes of their previous models, which were well-received with a few minor gripes. BLUETTI heeds user feedback and gives them more updates than expected.

Introducing the AC2A Portable Power Station

Weighing only 7.9 pounds (3.6 kg), even lighter than its predecessor, the EB3A, the AC2A is so portable that you can carry it with its integrated handle to any campground, beach, or park.

It has two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, a 100W USB-C port, and a 12V car outlet. You can use this 300W power beast (600W surge) to inflate an air mattress, or charge a laptop, camera, portable speaker, lantern, or headlamp.

The AC2A recharges rapidly to save you waiting time. You can top it up in 1.2 hours with the included 270W AC cable. Also, other solar generators of this type generally accept around 100W of solar input, while the AC2A supports 200W of solar for a full charge in 1.5 hours.

Introducing the AC70 Portable Power Station

Building on the success of the fan-favorite EB70, BLUETTI offers the AC70 with a major improvement in charging capability and performance. The AC70 delivers an impressive 1,000W of running power, with the ability to power high inductive devices that typically draw 2,000W, such as hair dryers in Power Lifting mode.

Compared to the EB70, the AC70 charges about four times faster from the wall. It draws 850 watts from the grid instead of the EB70's 200 watts, and you can charge it from 0% to 80% in just 45 minutes, or 1.5 hours for a full charge. Because the AC70 uses a bi-directional inverter, there's no need to lug around a noisy adapter. When you're outdoors, connect it to solar panels for a 500W charge and fully charge it in just 2 hours. It’s more user-friendly, you can control it directly from your phone and use it as a UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply), preventing your computerized devices from rebooting in case of power outage.

Introducing the AC200L Portable Power Station

It seems that BLUETTI has replaced all the bells and whistles with solid features like faster charging, more intuitive LCD display, and UPS function. There is no exception for the AC200L. It has the same capacity as the AC200MAX, but with a higher output of 2,400W that can be uplifted to 3,600W for heavy-duty equipment.

Even if you maximize the AC200MAX's 1,400W AC+Solar dual charge, you will still need at least 3 hours to fully charge it. With the AC200L's 2,400W AC input, however, you can fuel it up in 1.5 hours. The solar capture is also greater at 1,200W that fills it in 2 hours. When you plug it into both wall and solar, the AC200L automatically prioritizes the solar intake to save you extra money. Also, it has a 20ms UPS feature to keep your full-size fridge humming for hours, even days if connected with some B230, B300, or B210 expansion batteries, during power outages.

Price and Availability

The BLUETTI AC2A, AC70, and AC200L will be available for purchase from the official BLUETTI website and Amazon from December 15th at 1 PM AEDT. While initial pricing details are still under wraps, you can expect some best early-bird prices.

