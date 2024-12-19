BLUETTI Launches Handsfree Backpack Power Stations in Australia

Outdoor exploration is about to get much more convenient with the release of BLUETTI’s Handsfree Series-Handsfree 1 and Handsfree 2 on December 20, 2024. Designed for hikers, photographers, backpackers, and digital nomads, this all-in-one backpack power station redefines what it means to stay powered on the go.

We’ve all been there—juggling portable chargers, power banks, tangled cables, and extra bags during outdoor activities. BLUETTI’s new Handsfree Series solves this challenge with a streamlined, all-in-one solution that merges energy storage with a multifunctional backpack.

BLUETTI Handsfree Backpack Series: Storage and Power In One Pack

The BLUETTI Handsfree series includes two models: Handsfree 1 and Handsfree 2.

● Handsfree 1 features a 42L BluePack1 backpack with a 300W/268Wh portable power station. It offers plenty of space and power for 1-3 days of outdoor exploration.

● Handsfree 2 steps it up with a 60L BluePack2 backpack and a 700W/512Wh portable power station, built for more extensive trips, easily supporting 3-5 days of gear and energy needs.

The BluePack backpacks are designed with organized compartments, MOLLE straps (Modular Lightweight Load-Carrying Equipment), versatile hooks, and mounts. This means your camera, drone, and personal items are neatly tucked away in their sections, while the ultra-thin power station continuously fuels your gear on the go.

Hands-Free Charging: Power Your Devices on the Go

BLUETTI’s Handsfree Series lives up to its name by offering an unparalleled hands-free charging experience. With 5 output ports—including an AC outlet, 2 Type-C (100W) ports, and 2 USB-A ports—this backpack can charge multiple devices simultaneously.

Ultra-Thin, Comfortable Design: Power Without the Bulk

You might expect such powerful tech to come with some bulk, but the Handsfree Series defies those expectations with its ultra-thin power station, measuring only the width of a smartphone.

The ErgoBLUE ergonomic support system—designed by BLUETTI’s team of outdoor gear specialists—ensures the load is evenly distributed, reducing strain and making it easier to carry over extended periods. The backpack provides maximum comfort with breathable mesh materials and supports up to 30kg of gear, ideal for long hikes, motorcycle rides, outdoor shoots, or stargazing.

Charging Without Limits: Turbo-Charged and Solar-Powered

The Handsfree backpack power station can power up quickly and efficiently via mains, solar, battery, or vehicle. With Turbocharging technology, they reach 80% charge in just 45 minutes and fully charge in less than 1.5 hours.

For adventurers who are truly off the grid, the Handsfree Series can be paired with additional portable solar panels, increasing battery life by up to 30%. Powered by fragmented solar charging technology, Handsfree power stations automatically turn off when they detect cloudy conditions and re-engage when sunlight returns, maximizing energy efficiency.

Safety First: Reliable and Durable Power Solutions

Powering your adventure is great—but staying safe is crucial. The Handsfree Series features automotive-grade lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery cells, offering over 4,000 charging cycles and a lifespan of 10 years. These battery cells are built to perform in extreme temperatures, ranging from -20°C to 40°C.

BLUETTI has also integrated its BLUETOPUS AI-BMS, which prevents overcharging, overvoltage, and other hazards, keeping your power station and devices safe. Plus, the entire system is water resistant (IP65 rating), meaning it will stay safe and dry even in harsh weather conditions.

Price & Availability

From December 20th, the highly anticipated BLUETTI Handsfree Series is available at a special early bird price on the BLUETTI website:

Handsfree 1 Backpack Power Station is now just A$599, or opt for the Handsfree 1 + PV120D 120W solar panel for as low as A$928.

Handsfree 2 Backpack Power Station is priced at only A$798, or upgrade to the Handsfree 2 + PV120D Combo, available for as low as A$1149.

The Handsfree Backpack Power Stations make for unique Boxing Day gifts, perfect for anyone who loves adventures and needs to keep their devices charged on the move.

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) Program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.