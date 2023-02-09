BLUETTI Offers the Most Special Valentine's Day Gifts

Racking your brain to find more creative gifts to express love? This February 6, BLUETTI will roll out loads of savings on a wide selection of solar generators for lovers to create most memorable memory at home or on the road.

AC300+B300 Combo: Expandable Power Center Starts at $4999 (was $5998 ), Save $999.

AC300 is another modular model that has established a distinct presence in the market. Boasting up to 12,288Wh capacity and a 3,000W PSW inverter for securely running high-load devices, it’s an ideal gift for both outdoor enthusiasts and DIYers.

Stack the AC300 with four BLUETTI B300 expansion batteries connected to achieve a max 12,288Wh output. The AC300 inverter can power home appliances with up to 3,000W of continuous output and a 6,000W surge capacity.

BLUETTI AC200MAX: Versatile Power Monster

AC200MAX+B230Combo: Starts at $4498 (was $5198 ), Save $700.

It's frustrating to lose power unexpectedly when RV-travelling or camping in the wild. AC200MAX, one of the most popular models in BLUETTI Store, will never let you down. It adopts safe and reliable LifePO4 battery to provide 3500+ life cycles to 80% of the original capacity. It also has a 2,200W PSW inverter and 2,048Wh capacity to fulfill most power demand. Not enough? Then consider connecting with B230 or B300 expansion battery to extend the capacity for increasing power needs.

BLUETTI EP500: Unrivaled Home Backup Power

EP500 Starts at $5699(was $5999), Save$300

EP500+3*PV350 Starts at $8999(was $10196), Save$1197

To avoid frequent power cuts due to flooding or have an outdoor cinema in the garden, BLUETTI EP500 is the perfect pick. Equipped with 5,100Wh capacity and 2,000W PSW inverter, EP500 come as blockbusters that are sure to surprise your lover at first glance. They are all-in-one power stations designed for home charging, keeping electricity bills lower and making you less dependent on the utility grid.

It also supports the seamless 24/7 UPS function to keep essential appliances running as usual when a power failure occurs.

BLUETTI EB55: Portable Solar Generator

Starts at $799 (was $899 ), Save $100.

Walk through the wonderland of nature, where there’s clean air, acres and acres of woods, and mountain streams flowing by. Carry along a portable power station such as BLUETTI EB55 to conveniently charge your cellphone, walkie-talkie, camera, coffee maker, mini fridge, and more. With 537Wh power storage and multiple charging methods, including 200W solar charging, you will always have enough power to stay connected, every precious moment together will be captured without delay.

In addition, BLUETTI will launch a BLUETTILOVE campaign during Valentine’s Day Sale. Participants can either upload photos and share the sweetest memory/ love story with their lovers or post anonymous SMS to express their affection. Free EB3A, PV120, and $20 coupons are available to lucky winners. Click here to learn more.