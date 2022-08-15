BLUETTI Officially Unveils EB3A Solar Generator

BLUETTI, one of the leading green energy companies in the world, has announced a new member in its power station lineups - EB3A, boasting ultra-fast charging capability, upgraded LiFePO4 battery pack, sufficient outputs and smart power management. Keep reading to check out why this tiny power station that stands out from the crowd.

What‘s So Special About EB3A



Super Fast Recharging (Approx. 30 minutes to 80%) BLUETTI's latest Turbo charging technology allows the EB3A to be recharged from 0 to 80% in only 30 minutes by both AC and solar input simultaneously. Power is on call at all times.



Ultra-durable 268Wh LiFePO4 Battery BLUETTI EB3A adopts battery cells made up of lithium iron phosphate that provides more than 2,500 life cycles, better performance, and less

environmental impact.

600W/1200W(Surge) Inverter

The intelligent inverter ensures a super fast recharge and offers less downtime but more do-time.



Enough Ports for Almost Every Need

Pure sine wave AC output and other 8 ports seem enough to take care of your basic needs.1×AC outputs (600W in total)

1×100W USB-C PD port

2×15W USB-A ports

2×DC5521

1×12V10A cigarette lighter

1×Wireless charging pad

200W Solar Input

Upgrade the EB3A with a BLUETTI PV120 or PV200 solar panel. Fully recharge the EB3A by using BLUETTI’s PV200 solar panel in just two hours, and go for an off-grid living anytime from RV camping to wilderness exploration with no fear of losing power and high cost, especially when prices of natural gas and oil have increased dramatically in recent months.



Intuitive App

With BLUETTI App, you have a quicker access to the device and get real-time information on every vital metrics.

Smart Battery Management System

BLUETTI Battery Management System (BMS) monitors everything happening in EB3A, protecting it from risks like short circuit, over-current, over-voltage, overload or overheating in day-to-day operations.

Designed with Portability In Mind

EB3A weighs only 4.6kg. This grab-and-go power station is clearly a compelling option whether working around the house or heading out to the nature.

When You Could Use EB3A



Power Outages

It's handy as a standby emergency power source for home when there are power outages. Although it can't power high drain appliances like ovens or freezers, the EB3A will hold enough juices to keep your essentials (such as your phone, light, and fridge) running until the power comes back on.

For those who use CPAP machines at home, EB3A is in no doubt as to be a reliable partner that makes sure your device will still be working during unexpected power failures.



Outdoor Recreation & Adventures

When throwing a party in garden, you can use EB3A to run lights, a projector or any other necessary devices without walking through tangling cables, feeling entirely free and unconcerned.

If you’re a real outdoorsy type, bring EB3A with you. No matter you’re taking pictures in the wilderness, camping or travelling by RV, EB3A is backing you up all the way whenever there is a need. Powering cameras, drones, smartphones, laptops or GPS devices at ease, you name it.

Where To Buy & More Info

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI at https://www.bluettipower.com.au/.

