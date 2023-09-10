BLUETTI Power Week: Unbeatable Power Stations and Free Gifts Up for Grabs

In today's world, electricity fuels every aspect of our lives, from home to off-grid adventures. However, high energy costs can put a significant dent in our wallets. The upcoming BLUETTI Power Week sale in September is the best time to score affordable power solutions that optimize power consumption and revolutionize your energy experience.

Reducing Power Bills

According to VOA news, Australians are paying some of the world’s highest power prices. Sharp increases in power prices are making a cost-of-living crisis even worse. While with the BLUETTI AC300, you could still live comfortably without paying high electric bills.

Modular in design, the AC300 is a 15-outlet, 3,000W inverter that could power nearly anything plugged in, from refrigerators to microwaves to air conditioners. The real magic happens when it teams up with one to four 3,072Wh B300 batteries, creating a scalable capacity of up to 12,288Wh. This flexibility allows you to tailor your power system precisely to your needs. The AC300 supports solar charging of up to 2,400W and integrates seamlessly with existing or new solar setups such as the BLUETTI PV350 folding panels. By storing excess solar energy during the day and using it during peak hours or at night, this system could greatly slash your energy costs while promoting a greener lifestyle.

If you already have an AC300 system and are looking for an upgrade to meet your growing power needs. Choose the BLUETTI AC500+B300S, a 5,000W modular power system with a flexible capacity of up to 18,432Wh and 3,000W solar charging. When you order an AC500+B300S combo during this promotion, you'll receive a complimentary $499 trolley, making it easier than ever to transport and enjoy your newfound power potential.

If you need a mobile power supply, the all-in-one EP500Pro is your best choice. It comes with a 5,120Wh LiFePO₄ battery pack and a 3,000W pure sine wave AC inverter. Despite its heavy weight, it rolls easily to wherever power is needed, thanks to its four sleek wheels on the bottom. This 15-outlet power station could power anything from fridges to circular saws and lawnmowers. Offering a rapid 5,400W dual AC+PV charging option, it can be swiftly replenished by the day and capitalize on low power prices. As dusk falls, it taps into the reservoir of stored free or inexpensive power to power your home, effectively reducing your energy expenses. In times of extended outages, its generous capacity ensures your home remains illuminated and connected.

For those with modest power needs and a limited budget, the 2,000W EP500 is an excellent choice. Sharing the capacity and wheeled design of its sibling, the EP500Pro, it's a versatile powerhouse that can easily power a variety of appliances. What's more, its 1,800W AC+PV dual charging capability also offers a way to save on your energy bills.

AC300&B300 Now $4,998, Add an Extra $99 for a PV350 Solar Panels($1,299)

EP500Pro +PV350 Was $7,698, Now $6,299, Save $1,399

EP500 Was $5,999, Now $5,499, Save $900

Elevating Off-Grid Living

Embarking on an off-grid journey or living far from the grid? BLUETTI has your back with the AC200P, a robust generator delivering 2,000W of continuous power and 4,800W of starting power. This powerhouse fuels an impressive range of appliances, from RV heaters to water pumps, microwaves, and even your RV as it has a 12V/25A RV outlet. Its versatile array of 13 outlets includes two AC ports, five USB ports, four 12V DC ports, and two wireless charging pads, offering a one-stop charging haven for all your needs. The 2,000Wh power beast supports fast 700W solar charging and can top up in 3.5 to 4 hours. Connecting it to solar panels, you’ll get an endless energy supply wherever at any time. As its capacity is expandable to 6,096Wh with two B230 expansion batteries, the AC200P can evolve alongside your growing energy needs.

For a more compact yet potent option, consider the AC180, a versatile generator tailored for mobility. Weighing about 16.4kg, it easily fits in the trunk of your car, ready to hit the road. It can dish out 1,800W of power and increase to 2,700W in power lifting mode, to run resistive devices such as dryers and electric kettles. Its fast 1,440W AC charging enables an 80% recharge in just 45 minutes. You can easily feed it up during your pit stops. When coupled with solar panels, such as the BLUETTI PV350 folding panels, the AC180 could support a maximum solar input of 500W, and be fully charged in as little as 2 hours. This 1,152Wh power station offers a greener and quieter alternative to traditional gas generators when venturing outdoors.

Although the AC200P and AC180 aren't included in the Power Week sale, they have the best prices now.

AC200P on Clearance Sale, Only $1,999 now

AC180 on Hot Sale, Now $1,499

Energizing Your Outdoor Adventures

It’s time for outdoor escapades, be it hiking, fishing, camping, rafting, or capturing scenic vistas with your camera or drone. For those looking for a rugged power solution, the dust and water-resistant (IP65-rated) AC60 is a true marvel. At approximately 9.1kg, the AC60 offers 600W of power and 403Wh of capacity, expandable to 2,015Wh with two B80 battery packs. With 7 versatile outlets, it can power a range of devices such as ice makers, refrigerators, phones, laptops, and more. Given BLUETTI Turbo Charging technology, you can charge the AC60 in just 1 hour using 600W AC charging. Powered by a LiFePO4 battery for a long battery life of over 3,000 cycles, and backed by BLUETTI's industry-leading 6-year warranty, the AC60 will keep you charged outdoors, rain or shine, for years to come.

AC60 Was $999, Now $899, Save $100

BLUETTI Power Week is the best time to score top power solutions up to 20% off. Don't miss out on these incredible limited-time offers to save big. In addition, from September 5th to September 18th, every purchase over a certain value, namely $1500, $2500, and $3500, will receive some gifts accordingly. You will also receive triple BLUETTI Bucks which can be redeemed for coupons and gifts. For more details please visit: https://www.bluettipower.com.au/pages/power-week

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.