BLUETTI Rolls out New EP760 Modular Home Backup Power System in Australia

Last year, BLUETTI released its first modular home energy storage system - the EP600 - in Europe to great success. This top player is now launching the brand new EP760 model for Australian users to respond to the growing calls for a powerful and affordable home backup system.

What's the BLUETTI EP760 Modular Energy Storage System

Similar to its predecessor, the EP760 system shares the same modular design and has a flexible capacity of 9.9kWh to 19.8kWh with B500 battery packs, allowing users to customize their home backup power.

Delivering up to 7,600W of single-phase power in grid or off-grid mode, the EP760 system can charge almost anything plugged in. The system takes only a few days to install, and it can protect your home from power outages and save you money on your energy bills for at least ten years. Let's take a closer look at the EP760's key highlights and see how it can benefit you.

7,600W uninterrupted power for all your needs

The EP760 system operates at 240V and delivers a robust 7,600W power to run any household appliance such as refrigerators, heaters, and microwaves, as well as charging your power tools or electric vehicles. In the event of an emergency or power outage, the EP760 system is designed to provide a stable and seamless power supply. It takes less than 10 milliseconds to switch from grid power to battery power, keeping your essential devices running without interruption.

Significant savings on electricity bills

Broadly compatible, EP760 seamlessly integrates with your existing or future solar systems, supporting up to 9,000W solar charging. The battery system stores the excess solar power generated during the day and uses it when the sun isn't shining. This means you'll get stable and adequate solar power no matter the weather or time of day. You can even sell excess solar power to the utility for additional income. The EP760 lets you maximize free, unlimited solar energy and save on energy bills.

If you don't have a solar array on your roof, you can still benefit from the EP760: schedule its charge time during off-peak hours and use its stored, low-cost power during peak hours. BLUETTI APP enables you easily adjust these settings on your phone to optimize your energy consumption and see how much cheap energy you have stored.

Built to last with a 10-year warranty

When investing in a backup power system for your home, reliability, and durability are critical factors to consider. The EP760 is IP65 rated for excellent dust and water resistance. Additionally, the EP760 uses the safest LiFePO4 batteries, which have a lifespan of at least ten years. It also comes with an advanced BMS that prevents short circuits, overcharging, and other potential hazards. BLUETTI provides a no-hassle 10-year warranty, giving you peace of mind for years to come.

Easy and flexible installation

The BLUETTI EP760 is easy to install and use. It doesn't require you to rewire your entire home or change its design. Instead of being mounted on the wall, it can be stacked vertically on the floor. So it neither damages the wall nor takes up too much space. With an IP65 rating for weather protection and quiet operation at less than 50dB, you can easily install it indoors or outdoors. Plus, BLUETTI offers an on-site installation service worldwide. There are just a few clicks away from reaching power independence.

Availability and Price of BLUETTI EP760

The BLUETTI EP760 system will be available for purchase soon at the following prices:

EP760 + 2 * B500:

Retail Price AU$14,999

Debut Price 1: AU$9,999

(An additional discount of $300 is available for Facebook group members)

Valid from September 15th, 12 PM, to September 22nd, 12 PM, AEST.

For further details, please visit https://www.bluettipower.au/

The BLUETTI EP760 home backup power system is poised to revolutionize the way you use power. Say goodbye to power outages and skyrocketing electricity bills, and embrace the freedom and easiness offered by the BLUETTI EP760.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

