BLUETTI To Release A Flash Sale for The Newcomer- EB200P

BLUETTI EB200P power station is similar to the AC200P in some ways, which is one of the most competitive units in the market. The EB200P holds a capacity of 2,048Wh for short-time backup power at home or in the wild. It can run most of electrical appliances less than 2200W, including fridges, televisions, satellite receivers, air conditioners (8,000 BTU), etc. Besides, the EB200P solar generator supports up to 900W solar input. In other words, it can be recharged to 100% SOC in 3-3.5 hours. What's more, it handles dual charging either with AC+Solar (1300W Max.) or dual AC (800W in total) to halve its replenishing time.

Key Features:



2048Wh/2200W output

15 output ports

Flexible 4 charging methods

LCD Smart touch screen

900W solar+400W AC Recharge in 2-2.5Hrs

Dual AC adapter(400W) Fast recharge in 3-3.5Hrs

Eco-friendly, Gas free, Quieter, and Cost-effective

Apart from the EB200P, other recommended deals will be available on this lightning weekend.

EP500-Unparalleled Power Backup

(original price A$8,199, sale price A$6,299)

While considering a solar generator as an emergency power supply, then EP500 should be on the top list without a doubt. Packed with a whopping 5120Wh capacity and seamless 24/7 UPS, it can provide constant power to home appliances even when an unexpected power outage occurs. By connecting with Bluetooth or WiFi, remote control, monitor, and firmware update can be done solely with clicks on the cellphone!

EB150- Versatile Power Monster

(original price A$2,299, sale price A$1,299)

BLUETTI firstly launched EB150 in 2019 and still is the star among all products in BLUETTI store. Its 37.9 lbs weight and easy-to-carry handle make it perfect for both indoors and outdoor. As for recharging, it accepts wall outlet, solar panel, and generator charging. The built-in MPPT controller supports up to 500W solar input, which allows EB150 to be fully recharged in 4.5 hours in a sunny day.

EB55-Portable Power for Outdoors

(original price A$1,699, sale price A$849)

EB55 is highly popular in the latest market in terms of portability. The lightweight and mini size are ergonomically constructed to save much hassle while moving from one place to another. It boasts a 700Wh battery capacity along with an array of output ports for multiple hungry devices. Simply hook it up with solar panels to collect endless green energy. Power goes somewhere as the sunshine.

