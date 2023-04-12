BLUETTI's Easter Sale and New Product Launch Offer Big Savings & Surprises

Easter 2023 is coming, BLUETTI is kicking off its Easter sale on April 6 with up to 29% off power generators and solar panels to help have the best Easter holiday. Moreover, its brand-new mobile power AC180 will go on sale in mid-May.

Looking Ahead: AC180 Power Station

To further promote the off-grid experience, BLUETTI will launch a new mid-size model - AC180 in Australia. The AC180 is equipped with a 1152Wh LFP battery and an 1800W inverter, which can deliver up to 2700W of power in Power Lifting mode. It can power most household, outdoor and high power appliances like kettles, hairdryers, microwaves etc.

Plus, the AC180 supports 500W solar charging and up to 1440W turbo charging, 0-80% SOC only takes about 45 minutes, plenty of power for any quick getaway or party. AC180 uses safe and durable LiFePO4 battery cells and guarantees a long 5 year warranty. Reliable UPS function allows it to switch over in less than 20ms. Real-time remote monitoring of the AC180 is a breeze thanks to the intelligent BLUETTI APP.

EB200P Power Station

This sought-after has just returned last month after last year's hot sale. EB200P has 2,048Wh capacity and 2,200W pure sine wave inverter to power most appliances including fridges, TVs, satellite receivers, air conditioners (8,000 BTU), etc. The built-in durable LiFePO4 battery can ensure 3,500+ life cycles before reaching 80% capacity. 15 outputs, including a RV plug, a car plug, two DC 5521 plugs, four AC plugs, two wireless charging pads and multiple USB ports, allow for multitasking charging. The EB200P supports up to 900W solar input, charging to 100% SOC in 3-3.5 hours, and dual charging: AC+Solar (max. 1400W) or dual AC (1000W in total) to halve the recharging time.

Grab the hot seller with A$800 less and other sharply-discounted bundles, such as EB200P with two PV350 or three PV200 to save A$1182 or A$1175 directly.

There are two flagship products similar to the EB200P, AC200MAX and AC200P.

Check the table below to choose the favorites.

EB70/EB3A Power Station

The entry-level EB3A makes unlimited solar power easily accessible with the BLUETTI PV120/PV200. Its 268Wh capacity, 600W output and versatile outputs can power many devices on the go. The EB3A supports dual charging of up to 430W via AC and PV. This means it takes just 30 minutes to charge to 80% capacity and 45 minutes to fully charge.

Another must-have power station is the BLUETTI EB70. Featuring 716Wh capacity and 1000W output (1400W surge), EB70 is widely used with solar panels in various outdoor scenarios, including road trips, camping, picnics, fishing, etc.

The two and their bundles are now 12% to 22% off during the campaign. Get an EB3A+PV200 combo for A$217 off.

PV420 Solar Panel

BLUETTI has recently introduced PV420, the latest addition to PV120, PV200, PV350. It also uses monocrystalline cells and multi-layer ETFE to ensure better light transmission, higher efficiency and longer life. Thanks to its high conversion efficiency of 23.4%, PV420 can generate 420W of power from sunlight. Its wide compatibility, IP65 rating and fold-and-go design make it an ideal companion for most common solar generators. Where there's sunlight, there's sustainable, free energy.

