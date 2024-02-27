CAZE: Secure your creativity and enjoy faster data access

In an era where digital content creation is not just a hobby but a lifestyle and a livelihood, ASUIZO has stepped in to address the critical needs of creatives with its latest innovation, CAZE. Designed to be the ultimate ally for photographers, videographers, and digital storytellers, CAZE is a card reader case that combines colossal storage capacity, multi-layer protection, and blistering data transfer speeds. The ASUIZO team's dedication to creating a product that exudes reliability and efficiency shines through with CAZE. This indispensable tool is now available on Kickstarter, where you can delve into the details and support its journey to market.

ASUIZO's CAZE card reader case exemplifies storage mastery while serving as a robust sanctuary for a creative's digital media. Skillfully engineered to hold an extensive array of memory cards—4 SD, 12 Micro SD, 4 Nano SIM cards—and equipped with an Eject Pin and USB Adapter slot, CAZE allows content creators to centralize their data in a secure, accessible hub, ensuring immediate availability of high-resolution images and 4K videos.

ASUIZO





Beyond mere storage, CAZE champions data protection with a meticulously designed multi-layer system. Each card slot is precision-crafted for a snug fit, complemented by an inner sealing ring that shields against dust and moisture. The tough aluminum alloy exterior, paired with a shock-absorbing silicone shell, forms an impregnable barrier against physical shocks, safeguarding data integrity through any tumult.

ASUIZO





Recognizing the critical nature of time in creative workflows, CAZE integrates support for SD4.0 UHS-II and USB 3.1 Gen 2, offering high-speed data transfers reaching 312MB/s and 10Gb/s. Its ability to perform simultaneous reading and transferring operations via card reader and USB port dramatically streamlines productivity, making it an indispensable asset for meeting tight deadlines and performing rapid on-field backups.

ASUIZO's attention to detail is evident in the CAZE's Status Management Toggle. This innovative feature allows you to quickly identify which memory cards are full and which are free, streamlining your storage management and saving you from the frustration of guesswork.

ASUIZO





Keeping up with the latest devices is no small feat, but CAZE is designed to do just that. It provides broad compatibility, servicing the newest iPhone 15 series and a spectrum of Android devices, tablets, and laptops. This ensures that regardless of your preferred gadgets, the CAZE case is ready to integrate seamlessly into your digital ecosystem.

ASUIZO





In development since November of last year, the CAZE is now funding on Kickstarter, where pledge levels currently start at US$45 – representing a saving of 35% on the expected retail price. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already-funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from June. The video below has more.

CAZE - Secure Your Creativity and Enjoy Faster Data Access

Support this blend of innovation and practicality by visiting the CAZE Kickstarter campaign page and help bring this essential tool to content creators worldwide. With CAZE, ASUIZO isn't just selling a case; it's providing peace of mind and a boost to your creative workflow.

ASUIZO





Source: Kickstarter