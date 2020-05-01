Cheat Sheets revolutionize sheet pan cooking for perfect one-pan meals

The current pandemic has resulted in people staying home to prevent the spread of the virus and many people are looking to try their hand in the kitchen or brush up rusty culinary skills. Sheet pan cooking is one of the simplest ways to put a tasty meal on the table, but it's not without its downsides. Cheat Sheets overcomes these problems by providing a revolutionary new approach to creating delicious one-pan meals.

One of the biggest problems with creating a one-pan meal with multiple ingredients is the fact that they usually require different cooking times. That means there's the hassle of adding or removing different ingredients to the oven at different times. That's one of the reasons Prepd created Cheat Sheets, silicone dividers that allow you to easily divide your ingredients and add or remove them individually at the ideal time.

Cheat Sheets make it easy to add or remove ingredients with different cooking times

This simple separation of ingredients also makes meal preparation easier, with up to six small portions or three large portions able to be combined on a single pan for greater organization and control. The separation of ingredients also prevents flavors mixing and allows different marinades or sauces to be used at the same – ideal for customizing meals for different family members with different tastes or dietary requirements. You can even cook savory and sweet dishes at the same time.

Once the cooking is done, the food slides off the non-stick, oven-grade silicone Cheat Sheets, making dishing up a breeze. And when the time comes for the inevitable cleaning up, which with single pan cooking can entail a fair helping of elbow grease, Cheat Sheets makes this unwelcome chore easier than ever. You say good-bye to the post-meal scrubbing forever because they're not only non-stick, but dishwasher safe as well. They don't even require you to use aluminum foil or parchment paper during cooking, meaning there's not only zero mess, but zero waste as well.

Cheat Sheets dividers are made with a premium, food-grade silicone resistant to temperatures up to 450 °F (230 °C)

Prepd provides everything you need to start sheet pan cooking a better way. You get a Prepd Sheet Pan measuring 16.9 x 10.8 x 0.65 in (42.9 x 27.4 x 1.7 cm) that is made from aluminized steel coated with a non-stick PTFE- and PFOA-free coating, along with a mix of large and small Cheat Sheets dividers that measure 4.92 x 9.85 x 1.15 in (12.5 x 25 x 2.9 cm) and 4.92 x 4.92 x 1.15 in (12.5 x 12.5 x 2.9 cm), respectively.

Check out the many benefits of Cheat Sheets in the video below and find out more here.