ClipCroc: Clever, clean and green outdoor tableware for everyone on the go

Every year an estimated 500 billion single use plates, bowls, dishes and cups are tossed away. A staggering one third ends up in the ocean. This is a huge problem, and if we don't take find new ways of doing things it's only going to get worse. While there are great steps being taken to try to help the planet by making reusable solutions, there are few as convenient and cleverly designed as ClipCroc.

ClipCroc is the World’s first clip together crockery range. Consisting of plates, bowls, dishes and cups, the ClipCroc range is loaded with features to ensure you never need to use a disposable plate or cup again.

The key feature, as the name suggests, is the innovative clip mechanism that keeps the crockery firmly stacked together when in transit but is easy to pull apart when it's time to eat. In addition to making sure you have a peaceful road trip without tableware rattling around in the back of your car, caravan or boat, the clip-together function also has a couple of surprises in store.

The first is the ability to clip together two plates to create thermal insulation for hot food, so you don't have to worry about burning your lap at the campsite. The other bonus is that you can clip a clean plate or bowl over a used one so that you can transport them home to the dishwasher without getting mess everywhere.

The shape and dimensions of each item in the ClipCroc range has been optimized for the job at hand. The multi-purpose bowl that is ideal for cereal, soup, noodles, fruit or even dessert, while the dish has deep sidewalls to help when eating on the go, and the 16 oz cup size is perfect for a large glass of whatever you like!

And when you're not at the beach or exploring the great outdoors, you can help the environment even more by using ClipCroc as an alternative to single-use takeaway food packaging.

ClipCroc crockery ticks all the boxes. It is sustainable, BPA free, dishwasher and freezer safe, durable, easy to clean, easy to transport ... and it's available in four colors – ice white, midnight black, sky blue and rose pink.

This is the only tableware you'll ever need on the go