Cupio: The self-filtering cup designed for tea lovers

Sure, you can drink your tea out of a regular teacup like some kind of animal, wrapping your dripping teabag around a spoon, slopping it down on a saucer or carrying it to the trash leaving a trail of drips. Thus it has always been done. But if you're ready to step your tea game up to the next level and drink drip-free, now there's Cupio.

Cupio is a du-ceramic mug designed specifically to make your teabag experience as smooth, clean and pleasant as possible. It's a ceramic mug with a bamboo handle, designed to pleasing proportions using the golden ratio, with a self-straining teabag holster built into the handle.

Cupio: pull, filter, drink Cupio

When you've poured your cup and steeped it to your liking, you simply draw the teabag string back through the groove, compacting any standard, pouch or pyramid style teabag, into its own little nook and squeezing the liquid back out into the cup. Wrap the string around the handle, and enjoy your beverage in drip-free luxury. When you're done, take the cup over to the trash, pop the bag out and it's ready to wash and go.

An elegant engineering solution for a civilized age, Cupio is made from heat-preserving ceramic in white, black or pink, with an environmentally friendly bamboo handle. It's also dishwasher safe and comes in a stylish slide opening presentation box, also making it a perfect gift for the tea drinkers in your life.

